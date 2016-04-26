9th Annual Revival Fires Church Planting Conference

Make plans now to attend the 9th Annual Revival Fires! Church Planting Conference on May 16-18. Services will begin on Tuesday the 10th at 7:00 pm. The services on Wednesday and Thursday will begin at 9:00 am.

Preachers will be called from the floor so come prepared to preach!

Who is this conference for?

~ Young Preachers

~ Preachers wanting to candidate for a church

~ Church’s who are currently without a pastor

~ Men called of God to plant churches

~ Men presently planting a church who could use help or encouragement

~ Those who establish churches by helping to provide resources to new and sruggling works

The Purpose of this conference:

~ To salvage dying churches

~ To start new churches

~ To be stirred in the all-important task of starting churches

~ To get those who have a desire to start churches together with those that have the resources to get them started

Where will the conference be held?

~ Faith Baptist Church

~ 9681 William Penn Road

~ Osterburg, PA 16625

For more information and free registration, contact our office:

~ Revival Fires!

~ PO Box 245

~ Claysburg, PA 16625

~ 814-239-2813