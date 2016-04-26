Subscribe to Revival Fires PublicationsNews FeedSubscribe to Revival Fires PublicationsComments

9th Annual Revival Fires Church Planting Conference

Make plans now to attend the 9th Annual Revival Fires! Church Planting Conference on May 16-18. Services will begin on Tuesday the 10th at 7:00 pm. The services on Wednesday and Thursday will begin at 9:00 am.
Preachers will be called from the floor so come prepared to preach!

Who is this conference for?

~ Young Preachers
~ Preachers wanting to candidate for a church
~ Church’s who are currently without a pastor
~ Men called of God to plant churches
~ Men presently planting a church who could use help or encouragement
~ Those who establish churches by helping to provide resources to new and sruggling works

The Purpose of this conference:

~ To salvage dying churches
~ To start new churches
~ To be stirred in the all-important task of starting churches
~ To get those who have a desire to start churches together with those that have the resources to get them started

Where will the conference be held?

~ Faith Baptist Church
~ 9681 William Penn Road
~ Osterburg, PA 16625

For more information and free registration, contact our office:

~ Revival Fires!
~ PO Box 245
~ Claysburg, PA 16625
~ 814-239-2813

