New From RF Publishing – To Train Up A Child

Some parents claim that they love their children too much to discipline them. God said just the opposite. “He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.” (Proverbs 13:24) True scriptural discipline is not an act of anger or hatred, but an act of love and for the good of the child. “For whom the Lord loveth he chasteneth…” (Hebrews 12:6)

“Because I said so,” is not enough to develop Christian character. It must be because God said so. “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6) To train up a child, the necessary elements must be in place and be administered with consistency. Example, teaching, and scriptural discipline are all a part of the plan that God lays out for us in the Bible.

By Teaching your children godly character and faithfulness, you invite God’s great blessing on their lives. According to Proverbs 28:20, “A faithful man shall abound with blessings…”

ORDER TODAY FROM REVIVAL FIRES!

PO BOX 245, CLAYSBURG, PA 16625

814-239-2813