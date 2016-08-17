Sufficient Unto The Day

Sufficient Unto The Day

by Dr. Dennis Corle

Editor/Publisher



“Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for

your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment? Behold the fowls

of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them.

Are ye not much better than they? Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature? And

why take ye thought for raiment? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they

spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore,

if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much

more clothe you, O ye of little faith? Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we

drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed? (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly

Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness;

and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” (Matthew 6:25-34)

Notice the statement, “…Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” Notice He prefaces that statement

with, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself…”

Chewing your nails down to the second knuckle worrying about what might happen tomorrow won’t keep it from

happening. The morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Worrying and destroying my usefulness today

won’t keep me from dealing with what comes tomorrow. I still have to deal with tomorrow when it arrives and I

am incapable of solving it’s problems today when it is just a possibility and not a certainty.

“But this might happen.” You don’t know the half of it. It may be a lot worse than you think, because we

live in a sin cursed world. Jesus said, “…Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” He said, “You have enough

problems to deal with today to absorb all your energy and strength. Use what you have to deal with what you are

facing today and quit reliving yesterday, and quit trying to live tomorrow before it arrives.” I’m not talking about

lack of preparation. Before I conclude that will be abundantly clear, but God is telling us to focus on today. I need

to live today with all my might.

Proverbs 22:7 says, “…the borrower is servant to the lender.” Now if people in Washington had any

sense, we wouldn’t be in debt up to our eyeballs to Red China, because the borrower is servant to the lender. Like

it or not, that is Bible truth. We are in a mess nationally.

Let me say to you that God does not want me to borrow from yesterday by living in bitterness, reaching

back, reliving the hurt and pain, reliving the sorrow and disappointment, because it will embitter me and if I’m bitter,

I’m not going to have a walk with God today because I’m bitter over yesterday. I can’t use my strength to serve

God today because it has taken all my strength just to live with the bitterness and pain of yesterday. I’m borrowing from the past.

On the other hand, I’m not to borrow from the future in fear and apprehension, shrinking from doing the

will of God. People won’t tithe and give to missions, because the economy may get worse. If they do, you’d better

be right with God! If things don’t change in the next election, I predict it will get much worse. We really got

what we deserve for leadership, and it’s a shame, but it is the hand of God in judgment on America for a number

of things, the way we’ve treated Israel and trying to pressure them to give away land that God deeded to them to

a bunch of Muslims who have absolutely no right to the land.

It has to do with the moral climate in America too and the coldness toward Christianity. We now have a

man in the White House who made the declaration that America is not a Christian nation. We are far backslidden

from our beginnings, but we were certainly founded upon Bible principle and the documents that still govern us,

if anybody paid attention to them, are based on Bible truth.

I don’t need to live in fear. If people worry about what’s going to happen tomorrow, they’ll quit giving.

If you quit giving, you are really sunk because the Bible says, “Hoard and it shall be given to you.” Right? I didn’t

mean to quote the NIV.

The Bible says, “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together,

and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be

measured to you again.” God said if I give, it shall be given to me. He didn’t say, “Store up and then give of the

overflow and excess.” He said, “Give, and it shall be given to you in excess,” but the giving precedes the receiving.

If you are not careful, you’ll get tight-fisted with God, worrying about the economy and what’s going to happen

and things you can’t change. You’ll disobey God in an attempt to take care of a problem today that you cannot

solve today anyway, but you’d better be right with God if problems come.

Remember now “…the borrower is servant to the lender.” Some people are enslaved by the past because

they won’t let go of the past. Some people are enslaved by tomorrow and its possibilities. When I am enslaved

by the past, I’m not at liberty to live today. I’m not free. When I’m enslaved by the future, I’m not free to live

this day for God like I’m supposed to. I need to be free of the past and free of the future and live this day to its

fullest for God.

Every day, according to the Bible, “…Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” There is enough trouble

in a sin-cursed world every day without you borrowing any trouble from the past or the future. Just let the past

and the future alone. You can’t change history or the future by worrying about it.

In Job 14:1 God makes a clear declaration. “Man that is born of a woman is of few days…” That’s the

good news. Soon it will all be over. “…and full of trouble.” He said that every day is full of trouble. Why is

that? Because we live in a sin-cursed world where sometimes bad things happen to good people with no logical

explanation.

The good news is that our sufficiency is of God, according to II Corinthians 3:5. My sufficiency is not of

myself, but God. I love what He promises in Deuteronomy 33:25. “…as thy days, so shall thy strength be.” God

said, “I won’t give you more days than I give you strength. I won’t give you a day that you don’t have enough

strength to handle.” “…as thy days, so shall thy strength be.” You don’t need to worry about tomorrow. When

tomorrow comes, I’ll give you the strength for tomorrow. You don’t need to worry about what tomorrow holds.

Whatever it holds, “…as thy days, so shall thy strength be.” I’ll give you enough strength to handle what you have

to handle, but I won’t give it to you in advance. You’ll get it as you need it. “…as thy days, so shall thy strength

be.” You’ll get what you need when you need it.

Paul pleaded and besought the Lord thrice that He would remove the thorn in his flesh. In II Corinthians

12:9, God answered him. “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect

in weakness…” What Paul said was, “Oh God, please remove my thorn.” God said, “No, I’m not going to

remove the thorn, but I will give you the strength to bear the thorn and give you the grace to handle it. I’m not

going to make life easy. I’m going to give you enough grace to handle what’s hard. I will let you deal with a thorn

in the flesh, and I’ll get glory because everybody is going to know it’s My grace that enables you to handle it.”

God told Paul, “I’m not going to make life easy.” We pray that way, don’t we? “Oh God, make it fun. Make it

easy. Make me prosperous. Oh God, give me, give me, give me.” His grace is sufficient every day.

In Acts 13:43, we find a key statement. The Bible says that we are to ‘continue in the grace of God.’ Did

the grace of God originate when I got saved, or was it already in existence? It was already in existence, but until

I turned to God and received His Son, I was not benefiting from the grace of God. So there had to be a time when

I tapped the grace of God initially. If I’m going to ‘continue in the grace of God,’ you understand the grace of God

was available, but there was a day and a time when I called on the Lord and first entered the grace of God and experienced the benefit. I am to continue in the grace of God. “What does that mean?” Just like I had to tap it the

first time, I have to keep tapping it. I have to keep receiving it. I have to keep applying it every day. I’m going

to have to tap the grace again because I’m going to need more grace, new grace every day.

It says in Acts 2:46 that the early church continued daily. If I am going to continue, there needs to be a consistency so that there is not more than a 24 hour gap between when I do the will of God once and when I do it again.

Continue daily. It’s not weekly or monthly or yearly. Christianity and tapping the grace of God is a daily thing.

God will not put more on us than we can bear. Job’s wife was frustrated because she knew that her husband

was a good man, and God had allowed him to suffer so much. In Job 2:9 she said, “…curse God, and die.”

“But he said unto her, Thou speakest as one of the foolish women speaketh. What? shall we receive

good at the hand of God, and shall we not receive evil?…” He said, “Everything that comes our way comes at

the hand of the Lord. Do you think we are going to get all good and no evil? Who do we think we are? How did

we become so privileged? How do we live in a sin-cursed world and nothing bad ever happen to us?” I’m not

talking about God judging personal sin in your life. I’m talking about the consequences in the human race as a

result of sin in general, things that have nothing to do with your personal acts, but with sin in the human race, and the curse that God pronounced on the earth.

In I Corinthians 10:13 we read, “There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man:…”

God said, “You are not the first one, or the only one. You are not the last one. Don’t be alarmed. “There hath

no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be

tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able

to…” enjoy it? Oh, no, He said, “…that ye may be able to bear it.” The whole idea of bearing is being squatted

beneath the load, but if I can bear it, the load doesn’t crush me. ‘Bearing’ is not about being pleasurable or enjoyable.

He said that it would be bearable. In other words, His grace is sufficient. “…as thy days, so shall thy strength be.” He “…will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it.” He is telling us that anything He permits to come to us daily is bearable. It is not what God puts on us, but what we put on ourselves that is unbearable. “…Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” “…My grace is sufficient for thee: …” I am to continue in that sufficient grace every day. “…as thy days, so shall thy strength be.”

Do you know what torments us? The what-ifs. “What if…?” What if it’s worse than you think? His grace

is still going to be sufficient, folks. “…as thy days, so shall thy strength be.” Stop tormenting yourself.

In Psalm 37:1 the Bible says, “Fret not thyself…” He says, “No one else is fretting you. Why are you doing

this to yourself? Why are you troubling yourself by reliving the past? Why are you troubling yourself by rehearsing what you think might happen in the future and suffering in advance? Why would you do this to yourself?” “Fret not thyself…”

Remember now, what God puts on me is bearable, but if I borrow from yesterday and borrow from tomorrow,

all of a sudden I have an unbearable load and it is not God’s fault. I have enough grace for today. I have

enough strength for today, but I don’t have enough grace for yesterday and today. I don’t have enough grace for

today and tomorrow. I need new grace every day and I’m glad Lamentations 3:22-23 promises, “It is of the

LORD’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning:…”

I get new grace and new compassion. I get new mercy. I get new strength every morning.

When God rained down manna, it wasn’t enough for two days, except on the sabbath. Every other time

they only got enough for today. If they tried to carry it over, it bred worms. God gives me what I need for today,

but I will make my life unbearable if I live in bitterness over the past because of an unforgiving spirit, or if I live

in fear of tomorrow and worry and apprehension.

We dare not borrow from tomorrow. You can’t live tomorrow on today’s grace. Job was a great Christian

with a lot of good qualities. I don’t find any heavy comments about sin in his life, but there was something Job

was guilty of by his own confession. In Job 3:25-26, he made a statement. “For the thing which I greatly feared

is come upon me, and that which I was afraid of is come unto me. I was not in safety, neither had I rest, neither

was I quiet; yet trouble came.” Let me tell you what Job said. “I knew this was going to happen. I’ve been

worried about this for years. I’ve suffered many a night without sleep, developed ulcers and bad nerves worrying

about losing it all. What I suspicioned came to pass.” Do you know what Job said? Job said, “I’ve suffered for

years in anticipation of this. Now I am having to suffer what I was worrying about.” He said in verse 26, “I was

not in safety, neither had I rest, neither was I quiet; yet trouble came.” He is saying. “I had my family and my

wealth and my health, and I had everything going for me, but I couldn’t enjoy it. I had safety, but I didn’t have

safety.” He said, “I had quiet, but I didn’t have any quiet. I had rest, but I didn’t enjoy the rest when I had it. I

was troubled worrying about losing it when I had it and then I lost it anyway. I never could enjoy it when I had it

because I was too worried about losing it.” He was tormented by fear.

Let me explain something to you. First John 4:18 says, “…perfect love casteth out fear: because fear

hath torment…” Job is saying, “I have been tormented by the fear of this happening. I have emotionally lived

this out a dozen times. I have been stressed out, worried and tormented by the fear of losing everything and now

it actually happened.” “…Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” But “Take therefore no thought for the

morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself…” Worrying about tomorrow won’t change

it. You still have to deal with tomorrow when it comes. So why destroy today worrying about tomorrow?

When something bad happens, my wife always says, “I knew it. I saw it coming for a long time. Why is

it I always see it coming and you are always surprised?”

I said, “I’m not that naive. Sometimes I see a potential problem, but if it hasn’t happened yet, what am I

suppose to do about it? If I have to suffer, I’m going to enjoy myself to the last minute and suffer when it’s time

to suffer.” Why do I want to suffer worrying about suffering, and then turn around and suffer, too?

Psalm 37:1 says, “Fret not thyself…” Don’t do this to yourself. Fretting won’t change yesterday or tomorrow.

It will only destroy today. Fretting won’t change history or solve tomorrow’s problems. Fretting will

just tax your resources so you can’t handle today. Since none of us know for sure what tomorrow holds, we should

neither boast of tomorrow, nor fret and fear tomorrow because of what it may hold.

James 4:13-14 is talking primarily about presumption. “Go to now, ye that say, To day or to morrow we

will go into such a city, and continue there a year, and buy and sell, and get gain: Whereas ye know not what

shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.” Quit worrying. You may get lucky and die.

Proverbs 27:1 says, “Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.”

I have no idea what tomorrow holds. Therefore, I can’t bank on something as fragile as tomorrow with something

as permanent as my eternal soul and be presumptuous, assuming I can get saved tomorrow, assuming I can just

wait till tomorrow to do the will of God. On the other hand, there is no point in me fretting over tomorrow because there is no possibility of me knowing for sure what tomorrow holds. I don’t even know if I’ll be here tomorrow.

I may be in the presence of God. There is no use fretting over it, but the good news is, if I’m here

tomorrow and things are as bad as I think they might be, He tells me, “…as thy days, so shall thy strength be.”

He is my sufficiency. He is going to be with me. He will never leave me, nor forsake me. I just need to be a dependent Baptist, dependent upon God and His Word and His Spirit.

Fear and fretting will not only interfere with my joy and my peace, it’s going to mess up doing the will of

God too. Let me just give you a few examples.

First of all in Philippians 4:6 is a principle I want to lay out here. “Be careful for nothing; but in every

thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” It is pretty apparent that the verse is not talking about me being apathetic. You often say to your children, “Be careful.” That’s okay, but you are using the word in a different fashion. God is not saying be reckless. The Bible definition is carefull or full of care. If I am Spirit-filled or Spirit-full, what is governing me at that moment? The Spirit. If I am

careful, full of care, what is governing me at this moment? My cares. I seriously doubt that my cares taking control of my life are going to help me do right and make right decisions. As a matter of fact, you’ll have 10,000 excuses why you can’t do right because you have this, that and the other and the whole problem is that you have

allowed your cares to fill you and control you and govern your life. “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing

by prayer and supplication…” I am supposed to pray about everything, commit everything unto the Lord.

In Luke 10:41, Martha had complained to Jesus, “Lord, carest Thou not that my sister hath left me to serve?

Do you have any idea what a burden it is to serve you, Jesus? I really got a bad deal here.”

“And Jesus answered and said unto her, Martha, Martha, thou art careful…” Filled with care. “…and

troubled about…” One thing? No, you are troubled about “…many things:” Everything is bothering you. Why?

You are overtaxed. You are filled with care. Your cares are governing you. They made a complainer out of you.

They’ve robbed you of your joy and peace. You can’t enjoy serving anymore. Why? Your cares have taken control

of your life.

When he feared what might happen tomorrow, Abraham lied. He told Sarah, “Tell them you are my sister,”

which was half true; she was his half sister. He was really looking out for her, wasn’t he? “So that if Pharoah

wants you, he can take you without killing me.” He worried about what might happen. I guess he forgot about

what God had done in the past. Abraham had seen God do some marvelous things up until that time and He would again, but Abraham, when he went to Egypt, left the will of God, so he was really nervous. When you leave the will of God, you are really going to let your cares control you because you know God is not going to help you outside the will of God.

Jacob’s fears almost kept him from returning home. The last thing he heard his brother say was, “I’m

going to kill you.” He wrestled with God all night at Peniel and won the victory. Sometimes we have to wrestle

with our fears to enter the will of God. Sometimes we have wrestle with principalities and powers. Sometimes

we wrestle with the Lord, Himself, like Jacob did. We need to do our midnight wrestlings to get into the will of

God and not allow our fears to deprive us of doing what God wants us to do.

When the 12 spies were sent out, 10 of those 12 spies came back with an evil report. Joshua and Caleb

said, “We be well able. The Lord, if He delight in us, He’ll give the victory.” The other 10 discouraged the hearts

of the people because they were operating by fear.

Think about the one talent servant. The Lord gave to one servant five talents, to another two, to another

one. The five talent servant invested and doubled it. The two talent guy invested it and doubled it. When he reckoned with the one talent servant he said, “…Lord, I knew thee that thou art an hard man, reaping where thou

hast not sown, and gathering where thou hast not strawed: And I was afraid, and went and hid thy talent in

the earth: lo, there thou hast that is thine. His lord answered and said unto him, Thou wicked and slothful servant,…”

His master said, “Take the one talent from him and give it to the one that has ten.” You say, “That’s not

fair.” Yes, it is, because God ain’t in the welfare program. He is an investor.

If you are not going to do anything with what you already have, don’t think God is going to shower it

down on you. That isn’t the way He operates. If we would get back to principle, our country would be back to

what it use to be when it was great. You can’t have 10% of the people financing the rest of the country so a bunch

of liberals can get votes. I just thought I’d throw that in there in case you are worried about tomorrow. We dare

not allow ourselves to be troubled by tomorrow.

We dare not borrow from yesterday. In Ephesians 4:26 the Bible says, “Be ye angry,…” That sounds like

a command. “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:” There are some things that

you ought to be angry about. Anger in itself is not sin. If it were, it would be impossible for me to be angry and

sin not, if anger itself was sin. What He is telling me is there are things that will anger you, but don’t allow yourself to be governed by anger any more than you allow yourself to be governed by care. “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:” As far as injustices, people sinning against you, people doing you

wrong, He said, “…let not the sun go down upon your wrath:” In other words, don’t carry today’s infractions over

to tomorrow. Don’t carry a grudge.

My wife’s interpretation of that verse is a little different. She says, “If you make me angry after dark, I don’t

have to forgive you till tomorrow evening!” I always behave after sunset. Though she’s joking, we have been

instructed to leave behind the hurts and injustices with the day they occurred, and not carry a lot of baggage over

into tomorrow. “…let not the sun go down upon your wrath:”

You don’t have enough grace to relive yesterday’s infractions. You have got to deal with that when it

comes. I love what He says in Luke 17:4. “And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times

in a day turn again to thee, saying, I repent; thou shalt forgive him.” It’s talking about in that same day. If he

does it seven times a day and he repents seven times a day, you forgive him seven times in the same day. You say,

“This is not the first time he did this.” You’d better thank God that forgiveness is not just for first time offenders.

The Bible tells us I’m to forgive in the same day. If I don’t forgive, in time it will embitter me. Bitterness is

something I can’t get enough grace to handle. I’ve got to get rid of bitterness because you can’t control it.

It amazes me how dumb we are. Bitterness, according to the Bible, is poison. The Bible says that a star

called Wormwood falls during the Tribulation and lands in the waters, and it made the waters bitter. The men that drank of them died. Bitterness equals poison. Somebody upsets you and you say, “I’ll show you. Watch this. I’ll drink a bottle of poison.” How’s it going there, Einstein? Do you think you are going to hurt somebody by you

drinking a bottle of poison? You kiss your wife and poison her. You kiss your children and poison them. The guy

that you poisoned yourself to get back at ain’t close enough to get hurt by it.

I cannot relive yesterday’s problems and heartaches and infractions. I can’t keep carrying it forward with

me. I need to deal with it then and put it behind me. There needs to be daily forgiveness, daily putting it behind

you. You say, “That verse says, ‘If he repent…’” Let me explain something to you. If he doesn’t repent, shame

on him. If he doesn’t repent, he has to live with the guilt, but if I don’t forgive, I have to live with the bitterness.

If he wants to live with the guilt, that’s up to him, but I’m not living with the bitterness. I have an idea the bitterness will destroy me quicker than the guilt will destroy him. Some people don’t have enough conscience to even experience guilt. Friend, you don’t have enough grace today to relive yesterday’s disappointments. Don’t keep a list. Ladies, get rid of your list. You know what I’m talking about. Your husband makes you angry today and you remind him of the last 47 times he upset you. Y“You did this and this and this,” and the war is on. You’d better get a handle on that.

Watch what He said in Psalm 37:1-2. “Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious

against the workers of iniquity. For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.”

He said, “Don’t destroy today because of what somebody did to you yesterday. Yes, they did you evil. They were

wrong. They sinned, but why do you want to carry that over to today? Didn’t it hurt enough yesterday? Couldn’t

you bury it and leave it there? Do you have to drag the dead carcass into every new day? Do you have to relive

the pain? Let it alone. Forgive, and put it behind you. You don’t have the capacity to forget like God does,

but you CAN let it be history instead of current events. You can bury it and leave it in the past where it happened.

Now Joseph’s brethren had done him wrong, and Potiphar’s wife had done him wrong. That chief butler

did him wrong, and forgot him. Later Joseph came to power, as second in command in all of Egypt. “Only in the

throne will I be greater than thee,” Pharoah said. If Joseph had carried over yesterday’s infractions and held on to

hurts and grudges, he had the power to make those people pay. He could easily have gotten revenge. Why didn’t

he even want to? Because it was not an issue today. “That happened yesterday. I forgave that yesterday. I put

that behind me. I feel no need to get back at anybody”.

In Genesis 50:17, Joseph’s brethren were afraid. They said, “Joseph, we just wanted you to know Dad died

today. His last words were these: “Tell Joseph not to retaliate against his brothers.” Nice story. That isn’t what

he said, I assure you, but they were scared to death. “And Joseph said unto them, Fear not: for am I in the place

of God?” Why did he say that? Because the Bible tells us in Romans 12:19 that vengeance belongeth unto God.

Joseph said, “I’m not going to execute vengeance. That’s God’s job. You might ought to be afraid of Him, but

you don’t need to be afraid of me. We are going to let that alone. That’s past tense. It’s over with. I have forgiven

it.” If they don’t repent, they have to live with the guilt. If I don’t forgive, I have to live with the bitterness.

According to Hebrews 12:15, if I allow a root of bitterness to spring up, it will defile many.

Not only must we forgive others immediately, daily, and multiple times a day sometimes, but we have to

learn to forgive ourselves. Some of us will forgive others and won’t forgive ourselves. Let me give you a few people

in the Bible that God used, even though they had some past history that wasn’t too good. Moses had murdered

a man and hid him in the sand, but he ended up being God’s deliverer and penning a bunch of Bible, the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Bible. I understand he didn’t write it; God gave it, but Moses was the penman.

We also find a fellow by the name of David. He looked and lusted and coveted and took another man’s

wife, committed adultery, and killed her husband to cover it up. After he repented, God used him to pen the Psalms and God used him in a marvelous way as a leader. I’m not telling you that God overlooked their sin. They did repent and get it right. I’m telling you God forgave them, but if God forgave them and they never had forgiven

themselves, they would have never done anything for God.

Peter cursed and swore and denied the Lord, and then preached on Pentecost. In between there he went

out and wept bitterly and got it right with God. Paul held the garments of those that stoned Stephen and gave accusation against him and then got saved and was raised up by God as the apostle to the Gentiles and penned 100 chapters of your New Testament.

Philippians 3:13 says, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting

those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,” Not worrying

about what’s behind you, but taking it one day at a time. Quit reliving the past. Did you ever notice you can’t

change history? You can repent of your failure, but you cannot change history. It’s done. Quit reliving it. Handle

today’s business today. Live this day to its fullest for the glory of God. The Bible says, “…Sufficient unto the

day is the evil thereof.”

In Psalm 118:24 the Psalmist said, “This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad

in it.” Every day of your life is the day which the Lord hath made. It would be okay if you just learned to rejoice

and be glad in it, knowing that God is always good and His grace is always sufficient and as thy days, so shall thy

strength be and He is your sufficiency, knowing He will not allow you to have more put on you than you can bear,

but He’ll make the way of escape.

Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them

who are the called according to his purpose.” Are you one of them that loves God? If not, I’d be worried. If

you love Him, then you are included in this promise.

“What are you talking about?” I’m talking about practicing daily forgiveness. Luke 17:4 instructs us,

“And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times in a day turn again to thee, saying, I repent;

thou shalt forgive him.” Many of the commands that God gives us are to be obeyed daily. Daily prayer.

Psalm 86:3 says, “Be merciful unto me, O Lord: for I cry unto thee daily.” Daily searching the Scriptures. Acts

17:11 tells us about those at Berea, “These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received

the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” Daily

searching the Scripture. Psalm 61:8 talks about me daily performing my vows. “So will I sing praise unto thy

name for ever, that I may daily perform my vows.” I made some vows at an altar as a married man. I can’t take

a day off or an hour off. If I only perform my vows 364 days a year or 23 hours a day, I don’t keep my vows at

all. On the other hand, if I obey God in these areas daily, then there is never more than 24 hours that passes before I serve and obey the Lord in that area again.

In I Corinthians 15:31, He talks about daily crucifixion of the flesh. Paul said, “I die daily.” In Luke 9:23,

He talks about daily taking up your cross and following Him. Daily. In Exodus 32:29, the Bible says, “…Consecrate yourselves today to the LORD,…” Daily consecration to God, daily filling the hand of God, putting ourselves at His disposal to be used by Him. Because of the problems and hardships of life, we need some daily

renewal. “For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed

day by day.” (II Corinthians 4:16) Let me explain that word faint. If you walk in the back door and I hit you in

the head with a ball bat, you did not faint, but if you walk in and see the sight of blood or experience something

that you do not enjoy and you go, “Ahhh!” You fainted. You gave up consciousness to keep from dealing with

something undesirable.

“…but though our outward man perish,” Have you noticed that is happening? You ain’t what you were

20 years ago, bud. Maybe between your ears, but nowhere else. “…yet the inward man is renewed…” Year by

year, right? Month by month? Week by week? No, “…day by day.” If I need daily renewal and I am getting renewed for this day, I can’t drag yesterday up and deal with it, too. I need all that God is going to give me in new

strength and new grace, to deal with new circumstances and new problems and new heartaches that are facing me

today. If I drag up yesterday, I am going to overtax my resources. If I drag back tomorrow in fear and apprehension, I’m going to overtax my resources. I’m going to conclude that it is just not fair what God has allowed me to have to deal with.

“You don’t know what has happened to me.” Yes, I do. You’ve become a slave to yesterday and tomorrow

and can’t live today. I’m not talking about your problems of yesterday not being real, and I’m not talking about

the possibilities of tomorrow not being real. I’m just telling you God said to live it one day at a time. Worrying

about it won’t change it. Reliving it won’t erase it. All it will do is make it worse and deepen the wound. What

I need is to do right today and not worry about the consequences as long as I have done right. There is a law of

sowing and reaping. I need to sow the right stuff because I have a promise from God that I am going to reap what

I sow. “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6:9)

You and I need to do right today instead of worrying about what doing right may cause us. If you worry

too much you won’t do right. There are guys who are scared to death to preach on First and Second Amendment

rights, scared to preach against sodomites, abortion, and crooked politicians because they are afraid they’ll lose

their tax status. I’m not in this to get a tax break. I’d rather pay the taxes and be a free man who can say what I

believe, but if you check the history of this country, there never was anything in the Constitution that limited

preachers from saying what they believed or condemning sin in a candidate or speaking of the virtues of another

one. There is nothing illegal about that. We’ve got a bunch of bureaucrats trying to tell you what you are allowed

to say. I thought we had freedom of speech — unless you are a preacher.

In Daniel 3:16-18, we have Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. They said, “…we are not careful to answer

thee in this matter. If it be so,…” The king was threatening them with the fiery furnace. He said, “When

you hear the rock music, you have to bow down to the golden image.” Their answer was, “If it be so, our God

whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O

king. But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image

which thou hast set up.” We are not going to make our decision based on what might happen. Our God whom

we serve is able to deliver us, and we believe that He will deliver us, but if not, we still are going to do right. We

are not doing this for deliverance, but because it is right. The best preparation against trouble is do right. Quit

worrying about, “Well, if I do right, it might…” If you do right, God can bless you anyway. You can do right. God

is able. He just may be willing, but if not, it’s still going to be okay.

Daniel prayed knowing that the decree was signed and knowing the consequences. Paul went to Jerusalem

knowing that he would be apprehended and taken to Rome. John the Baptist preached about Herodias knowing

that she was a vicious woman and what may come to pass. Esther went into the courtyard of the king unsolicited

and she said, “If I perish, I perish.” That sounds like, “But if not…” She did the right thing. It turned out pretty

good too, by the way.

In Psalm 84:10, God makes an interesting statement through the Psalmist. “For a day in thy courts is better

than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.”

Instead of worrying about the last thousand days or the next thousand, maybe I ought to just live this one

in His courts. This day will be better than a thousand anywhere else. Maybe tomorrow morning I ought to just

go ahead and get in His courts again. “For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand…” Every day of your

life can be better than a thousand days if you live it in His courts, in His presence. You are not going to be in His

courts enjoying His presence while you are reliving disappointments from yesterday, while you are worrying about the possibilities of tomorrow. Because you are so preoccupied, so enslaved by yesterday and tomorrow, you are not at liberty to function the way you are supposed to today.

Remember that passage in Psalm 37? I’m just going to give you four or five statements in the order they

are listed. “Fret not thyself because of evildoers,…” Even when someone does you wrong, don’t fret yourself.

People can’t destroy you. They can only lead you to self-destruction. How do you keep from fretting?

The next thing he said is, “Trust in the LORD,…” which means to be dependent. It would be good if we

had some dependent Baptists, instead of us operating on our own strength.

Then he said, “Delight thyself also in the LORD:…” He didn’t say delight in the circumstances. If I delight

in Him, He is the same all the time. Nothing ever changes in Him. I can delight in Him all the time. If my

delight is in Him, not in the circumstances, I can delight every day.

Then it says, “Commit thy way unto the LORD;…” That’s pretty good advice. Instead of you trying to control

it, commit it to the Lord. Next he says, “Rest in the LORD,…” Don’t find your rest in good times. Find your

rest in the person of God, in God Himself.

God is going to rain down fresh manna every morning. It’s your job to gather it, so you have what you need

for that day. If you try to use one day’s manna for two day’s problems and needs, it’s going to breed worms. It

won’t work.

Do you remember the widow of Zarephath? When the brook dried up, God sent the prophet of God to the

widow at Zarephath who is out gathering a couple of sticks. The prophet walks up and says, “What are you doing?”

She says, “Well, I’m gathering a couple of sticks and I’m going to make a little cake and feed my child and

myself our last meal, and we are going to eat it and then starve to death.”

The audacity of this preacher! He said, “Make me a little cake first.” Can you believe that? The woman

made him a little cake first. The next day when she woke up, the barrel was full of meal, right? And the cruse

was full and running over with oil. Is that how it was? No, the next day she got up and she scraped the bottom of

the barrel, and lo, and behold, there was just enough meal for another day. She shook the cruse and there was just

enough oil for another day. She and her son ate another day and the next morning she got up and scraped again,

There was never any abundance, but every time she scraped the bottom of the barrel, there was enough meal for

that day and enough oil in the cruse for that day, and the meal wasted not and the oil failed not for many days.

“What are you trying to say preacher?” If you do what God wants you to do, you may be scraping the bottom

of the barrel every single day, but there will be enough for today. There wasn’t enough there for today and

tomorrow, but every time she scraped the bottom, there was enough for today. “I can’t live tomorrow.” So — you

may not have one!

I am not promoting lack of preparation, because in Matthew 24:44 He said, “Therefore be ye also ready:

for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh.” I’m supposed to be ready. Preparation is what takes

the fear out of tomorrow. It’s appointed unto men once to die. I know I have an appointment. It could be tonight.

It could be tomorrow. I don’t know when it is, but I’m not worried about it. Because on January 15, 1975, I made

preparation. I am ready. I’m not trying to get killed, but I ain’t worried about when it comes to pass. Death is

going to come. That’s reality. That happens to be the ultimate in statistics, that one out of every one dies.

Proverbs 14:32 says, “…the righteous hath hope in his death.” Hope is confident anticipation. Some people

don’t have any confidence in life and the righteous have hope in their death. Why? Because they have made

preparation. Preparation takes the fear out of tomorrow. I am saved and ready to face tomorrow, no matter what

tomorrow holds. I am on my way to Heaven. God is my Father and Jesus is my elder Brother and the Holy Ghost

is my Comforter. The Bible is my Book. Heaven is my home. I have the peace of God that passeth all understanding, joy unspeakable and full of glory. His grace will be sufficient tomorrow like it was today. I’m not going to ruin today worrying about tomorrow. If I have to suffer tomorrow, I’m going to enjoy myself to the last minute and suffer when it is time to suffer.

In Numbers 11:18, Moses told the people, “…Sanctify yourselves against to morrow,…” He says to sanctify

yourself today and it is preparation against tomorrow, whatever it holds. If you are sanctified, you sanctify

against tomorrow. Preparation takes the fear out of tomorrow. Worrying doesn’t take the fear out of tomorrow or

stop tomorrow’s trouble from coming. I’m supposed to commit it to prayer and sanctify myself to God today. If

I do, I’m sanctified against tomorrow. When tomorrow comes, I’ll have enough grace to do what I need to do.

You don’t get enough grace deposited in your account on the first of the month for the whole month. His

mercies are new every morning. He rained down fresh manna every day. His grace is sufficient for today. There

are people that live in frustration and failure because they are either occupied by what they cannot control tomorrow, or occupied by what they cannot change yesterday. You can’t stop tomorrow from coming and you can’t change history. The only thing you can do is put that behind you and wait till this comes and enjoy right now, live this to the fullest. God wants me to live this day for Him and live it with all my might for the glory of God. There is no way I’ll do that if I’m preoccupied with yesterday or tomorrow. I need to keep my mind on doing something for God today.

There are folks who desperately need to forgive somebody so you can move on. Everybody in this room

has been done wrong, some more severely than others, but everybody here could choose to hang onto the past and destroy today, tomorrow and the rest of your life. On the other hand, some of you worry warts need to let tomorrow alone and sanctify yourself against it. Prepare against it. Go ahead and scrape the bottom today and get what you need for today and tomorrow is a new day and you may have to scrape the bottom every day, but there will be enough.

“…Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” Sufficient unto the day is the grace thereof. As thy days,

so shall thy strength be. God will not put more on you today than you can bear, but He will make a way to escape

that ye may be able to bear it, but you have to continue in the grace of God. The biggest problem we have is taking

thought for tomorrow, or reliving the past. Either of those is going to rob us of the capacity to serve and honor

God today.