2017 Shooter’s Expo
August 18, 2016 by admin
Make plans now to attend the 2017 Shooter’s Expo!
REGISTRATION FEE
$119.00 per person before June 21st
$139.00 after June 21st
Registration Fee Includes:
All Meals • All Targets
Clay Pigeons • Trophies & Awards
Wild Game Supper & Awards Banquet
Registration Fee Does NOT Include:
Lodging • For lodging information
call our office at 814-239-2813
Participants under age 18 must be accompanied
by parent or responsible adult.
Ammo will be for sale at the expo by a licensed ammo dealer.
